For a couple of days now, there have been talks about Quinton de Kock's run-out to Farkhar Zaman during Pakistans vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2021. Now the incident left a bad taste in the mouths of the fans as they blamed Quinny for deceiving the batsman who got out on 193 runs. A lot of them even claimed that Quinton de Kock pointed out at the bowler's end to deceive the batsman. The incident has created a lot of buzz on social media. Now, Tabraiz Shamsi has slammed a troll on social media who blamed the South African wicket-keeper. Fakhar Zaman Run Out on 193: Babar Azam Says ‘We Were Praying for Him To Get Double Hundred’.

He told a troll that Quinton de Kock was not speaking to the bowler to confuse the batsmen but was making sure that there was enough backup at the non-striker's end. "He was pointing at the stumps at the non strikers end to tell the fielder to back up there," read a part of the tweet. He also asked the netizens to leave Quinton de Kock alone and not divert their attention from Fakhar Zaman's wonderful innings.

Now, let's have a look at the tweet below:

I was on the field and you were not... so you are the one making assumptions 😀 He was pointing at the stumps at the non strikers end to tell the fielder to back up there You do know we are always supposed to back up both ends right no matter where you think the throw might go? https://t.co/L2wwHUIME2 — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) April 5, 2021

Another tweet:

Just 2 clarify QDK was NOT speaking 2 or pointing at the batsman,he was asking a fielder to back up at the non strikers end Not Quinnys fault the batman turned around 2 see instead of completing the run safely which he should have done Stop the hate n Leave QDK alone#Peace✌ — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) April 5, 2021

The match ended with South African winning the game by 17 runs, The third match between Pakistan and South Africa will be held on April 7, 2021.

