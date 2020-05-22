Tamil Nadu Cricketers Divided Over Resuming Training Amid Lockdown

Picture used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a new set of guidelines to be followed across the country during lockdown 4.0. The government has put forth a few relaxations, as Sports complexes and Stadiums have been permitted to open with no spectators allowed. Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) is looking to take advantage of this opportunity and allow players to train along with their coaches. However, the response from TN cricketers has been a mixed one as not all of them want to train just for the sake of it. Ravi Ashwin Resumes Training Outdoors After Relaxation of COVID-19 Lockdown Restrictions (Watch Video).

TNCA is looking to allow all first-class cricketers to train at MA Chidambaram Stadium’s B ground if permission is granted. ‘Technically, we are not opening Chepauk since it is still closed as per the Government Order,’ said a senior official. ‘MAC B is outside the main stadium, and it can be used for practice as it is ready and in good shape. We have been maintaining it well. All first-class cricketers who wish to train, provided they have the required permission from the Corporation Commissioner, can practice.’ The official added. Stuart Broad Resumes Training at Trent Bridge Cricket Ground After Relaxation in COVID-19 Lockdown Restrictions (Watch Video).

‘I do not wish to start training during the lockdown just for the sake of it. There must be some purpose in what you do. There’s no clarity yet on when Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) league will resume or when Tamil Nadu Premier League will be held. So I do not want to rush into training when the situation is still not safe. Chennai is still a Red Zone,' said a senior Ranji Trophy player as quoted by The New Indian Express.

While some are not willing to train many believe that practising at the ground is a much better option. ‘I would rather get permission and train at Gurunanak College,’ said another TN cricketer. Meanwhile, the situation is very different for players in the state’s district.

The likes of R Sanjay Yadav (Krishnagiri) and Thangarasu Natarajan (Salem) have continued to train during the lockdown with the latter saying ‘Our place is a small hamlet, so we are going about training regularly in a quiet way,’