Stuart Broad Resumes Training at Trent Bridge Cricket Ground After Relaxation in COVID-19 Lockdown Restrictions (Watch Video)

Stuart Broad (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

After more than two months of no major cricket tournaments, several cricket boards around the world are planning to resume the international matches. In fact, several players have also started training outdoors after the eased down of COVID-19 lockdown. England talismanic pacer Stuart Broad is also one of them as he took to his official Instagram account and shared a video of his recent practice session at the Trent Bridge Cricket Ground. The veteran cricketer was nothing but delighted as he thanked the England and Wales Cricket Board for allowing players to resume individual training. England Cricket Team Resumes Training Under ‘Strict’ Protocols Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

“So much work has gone on behind the scenes to make this possible. Thanks to all the people @englandcricket & @trentbridge who have been involved, I really appreciate it. Felt great to be back out there having a bowl. Loved it,” wrote Broad while sharing the video on the picture-sharing website. The veteran of 485 Test wickets played his last international match way back in January this year. Hence, he must be eagerly waiting to showcase his bowling prowess again. England Can Host West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and Ireland Between July-September in Front of Empty Stadiums Amid Coronavirus Crisis.

Watch Video:

Meanwhile, England are scheduled to host West Indies and Pakistan in July and August this year. As per the current schedule, the matches will be played behind closed doors owing to the health of the spectators and players. Well, the board have been very keen to resume the action back in the country. Also, if everything goes as per plan, the England vs West Indies Test series will be the first international series after the impact of the global health scare.