Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) was the 14th season of the T20 league. Due to rising cases of covid, the IPL 2021 was suspended on May 04. Later BCCI announced that rest of the league will be played in the months of September and October in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Each team played 14 group matches. Delhi capitals topped the IPL 2021 points table by winning ten out of 14 matches followed by Chennai super Kings who won nine out of 14 matches in the group stage. Although Royal Challengers Bangalore also won nine out of 14 group matches, but their net run rate (NRR) was less than CSK hence ended on third spot in the group stage. Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians both won seven out of 14 games with KKR having better NRR than MI. Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad won six, five, and three matches respectively. IPL 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Indian Premier League 2022 Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details..

The top four teams reached the play-offs of IPL 2021. The Qualifier 1 was held in Dubai, on October 10 2021, between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. CSK chased the total of 173 in 19.4 overs with four wickets in hand to win the qualifier 1 and made their way into the final of VIVO IPL 2021. The 2nd game of play-off was an Eliminator between KKR and RCB in Sharjah. KKR won by four wickets to reach to the Qualifier 2. Facing Delhi capitals in Qualifier 2, Knight Riders won their second consecutive match in Sharjah on October 13 and advanced to the final of IPL 2021 against the mighty MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. Two New IPL Teams: Meet New Franchises Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants Ahead of 2022 Edition.

The final of IPL 2021 was played in Dubai International stadium on October 15 2021. Knight Riders Won the toss in final encounter and elected to field first. CSK put a reasonable total of 192/3 with Faf du Plessis scoring 86 off 59 balls. In reply, KKR could only manage 165 runs in 20 overs. As a result, CSK won their fourth IPL title and became the champions of IPL 2021. Faf du Plessis wa awarded with the Man of the Match in the final of IPL 2021. Ruturaj Gaikwad of CSK was awarded with the Orange Cap and Emerging Player of the season as well. MS Dhoni-led CSK apparently are the defending champions of TATA IPL 2022.

