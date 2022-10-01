Bangladesh Women brought an end to the years dominance of India Women on Asia Cup title after winning the last edition in 2018 in Malaysia. Besides India, Bangladesh is the only Asian team in women's cricket who have won the Asia Cup title. Bangladesh will be officially hosting the 2022 edition of the Women's continental championship. The defending champions will kick-off their Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 campaign in an opening match on October 01 against Thailand Women at Sylhet District Stadium. Bangladesh won the Women's T20 World Cup qualifier last week, and this will boost the confidence of hosts further in the upcoming Women's Asia Cup T20 2022. Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Schedule in PDF for Free Download Online: Date, Time in IST & Venue List of All Matches Including India vs Pakistan Fixture.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a 15-member squad for the 2022 Women's Asia Cup T20 with Nigar Sultana continuing to lead the side. The squad is almost similar to one that was seen in Women's T20 World Cup Qualifiers with very few changes. Right-arm fast bowler Jahanara Alam makes her comeback into the squad after missing out on playing in the Women's T20 World Cup qualifier lately due to hand injury. Fargana Hoque and Fariha Trishna were both part of the World Cup qualifiers squad and have been picked for the upcoming continental championship as well. Sharmin Akhter and Marufa Akhter weren't part of the squad in the world cup qualifiers recently and both have once again missed out in the main squad and are drafted on standby along with Nuzhat Tasnia and Rabeya Khan. Team India Women's Asia Cup 2022 Squad and Match List: Get Indian Women's Cricket Team Schedule in IST and Player Names for Continental T20 Tournament.

Bangladesh Match List at Women's Asia Cup 2022

Date and Time (IST) Match Venue October 01, 08:30 am Bangladesh Women vs Thailand Women Sylhet October 03, 08:30 am Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women Sylhet October 06, 01:00 am Bangladesh Women vs Malaysia Women Sylhet October 08, 1:00 pm India Women vs Bangladesh Women Sylhet October 10, 08:30 am Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Sylhet October 11, 1:00 pm Bangladesh Women vs UAE Women Sylhet

Bangladesh have a lot of positives going their way in this Asia Cup 2022 with the latest win in T20 world cup qualifiers and being the defending champions of Asia Cup along with hosting the event this time; the team will be well poised to start the campaign with a bang. After their opening encounter against Thailand, Bangladesh Women will then take on Pakistan on October 03, followed by Malaysia on October 06. Bangladesh women will then lock horns with the last edition runners-up, India on October 08.

Bangladesh's Squad for Women's Asia Cup 2022:

Nigar Sultana (w/c), Shamima Sultana, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Lata Mondol, Salma Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shohaly Akter, Marufa Akther, Sharmin Akter Supta, Nuzhat Tasnia, Rabeya Khan.

