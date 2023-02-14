New Zealand Women (NZ-W) will hope to replicate their last year's international form in the shortest format and carry the momentum into the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The White Ferns are yet to win the title, having reached to final twice in the first two editions of the tournament. New Zealand Women were shown an early exit from the contest in the previous two editions of 2020 and 2018 after unconvincing performances in the group stage. The white ferns will aim to change the course this time and push beyond the first round once they face the sides clubbed with them in Group 1, including defending champions Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and hosts South Africa. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 All Team Squads: Full Players List of Nations Participating in Twenty20 Cricket's Mega Event.

New Zealand have not had a great start to their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 campaign, suffering defeats to champions Australia and hosts South Africa in their first two matches. The White Ferns meet Bangladesh next on February 17. New Zealand's only clash outside Boland Park will be against Bangladesh on February 17 at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated.

New Zealand Match List at Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Date Match Time (IST) Venue February 11 Australia Women vs New Zealand Women 10:30 PM Boland Park, Paarl February 13 New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women 10:30 PM Boland Park, Paarl February 17 New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women 6:30 PM Newlands, Cape Town February 19 New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women 10:30 PM Boland Park, Paarl

Following her minor foot issue, regular captain Sophie Devine was declared fit to join the 15-member squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Wicket-keeper batter Bernadine Bezuidenhout is set to make her comeback first time since 2020, replacing Jessica McFadyen in the squad. Bezuidenhout was out of field for two long years, due to Relative Energy Deficiency in Sport (RED-S) illness. Lauren Down and Brooke Halliday are the other inclusions in the world cup squad, who will reinforce the batting line-up. Batter Georgia Plimmer and left-arm spinner Fran Jonas, who also featured in inaugural U-19 Women's World Cup, have been named in the squad for senior Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

New Zealand Squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

