IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Final Prediction: It is down to two teams in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as India and New Zealand meet in the final. The India national cricket team vs New Zealand national cricket team Champions Trophy 2025 final takes place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Ahead of the IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 final we take a look at Google’s Win Probability and which team is favourite to win the summit clash as per the Search Engine Giant. India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Five Key Areas That Will Affect Result of IND vs NZ Summit Clash.

India have had a comfortable journey up to the final. The Men in Blue are unbeaten in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and previously defeated New Zealand in the Group Stage as well. Before the semis, India defeated Bangladesh and Pakistan as well. In the semi-final, India outplayed Australia to secure their place in the final. On the other hand, New Zealand defeated Pakistan and Bangladesh as well but lost to India. However, in the semi-final, New Zealand handed South Africa a 50-run defeat to advance into the finals. From Rohit Sharma to Kane Williamson: Players Who Might Retire After India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final.

IND vs NZ CT 2025 Final Google Win Probability

IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Final Prediction (Photo Credit: Google)

As per Google’s Win Probability, India are favorites to lift the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Google has predicted India have 68% chances of winning the final while New Zealand have been handed 32%.Though it is expected to be a closer game than what Google has predicted but India are strong favourites to win the title. Interestingly, in the ICC knockout matches (semis or finals), New Zealand leads 3-1. India, however, won the last time these two met in the semi-final of ODI World Cup 2023.

