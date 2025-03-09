Mumbai, March 9: Ahead of the Champions Trophy final on Sunday, former India Test batter Parvin Amre lauded India batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for their contributions in the one-day cricket, saying their experience is something that "can't just be picked up from a supermarket". With stalwarts Kohli and Rohit hanging up their boots from T20Is after India’s T20 World Cup triumph last year, speculations about their future in the 50-over format are doing the rounds ahead of India’s Champions Trophy final against New Zealand on Sunday. IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks India to Win Title.

Kohli and Rohit have been the driving force behind India's unbeaten journey to the final. The skipper, despite not posting a big total, has shown flashes of his attacking self. His explosive starts have been key to setting the tone for India’s success. Meanwhile, Kohli smashed a century against Pakistan before orchestrating yet another masterful chase against Australia in the semifinal.

"Rohit and Virat are legends in ODIs, and their experience is something you can't just buy in a supermarket. In the T20 World Cup, they showed why they are so important for the team," Amre told IANS.

Speaking about the summit clash against New Zealand, where India are on a quest to win the Champions Trophy for the first time since 2013, Amre said,

"The way we have played the entire tournament, New Zealand has also played good cricket. India has the advantage that we defeated New Zealand in the group stage, which will be a confidence booster. This is the last match of the tournament, and we need to perform well. How the team plays the 100 overs will be very important."

Shreyas Iyer has adapted well to Dubai’s slow and low pitches and is among the best middle-order batters in the tournament. Amre, who has been Iyer's coach since his junior cricket days, also commented on the performance of his ward and said, "As a coach, my role is to inspire them, and there’s no greater motivation than wearing the Indian jersey and playing cricket. Shreyas realizes how big of a deal it is to play for India, as not everyone gets that opportunity."

"He has worked really hard in the last year, updating his game. He faced some injuries last year, but first, he focused on improving his fitness and then worked on enhancing his skills to make a comeback," he added.

Sharing his thoughts on New Zealand's campaign so far, Amre highlighted the experience and variation in their squad and admitted that Kane Williamson's wicket will be a prize wicket for India in the final.

"New Zealand is one of those teams that knows how to play knockouts and handle ICC trophies. They have experienced players like Williamson, who scores runs in every format. Williamson’s wicket will be a prize for India. Their team combination offers the best options," Amre signed off.

The Kiwis' run to the final has also been impressive. Outside of that loss to India, they haven’t put a foot wrong in the tournament and their victory over South Africa was a strong semi-finals statement. The experience of already playing against India on the well-publicised Dubai wicket will hold them in good stead to be even better prepared for this follow-up contest.

