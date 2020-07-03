Scoring a century in a T20 game is certainly not an easy task as an entire team gets only 120 deliveries. However, Australian opener Aaron Finch took everyone by storm by scoring 158 against England in 2013, the then highest individual score. Many believed that the record will be untouched for a long time. Five years later, however, Finch broke down his own record by unleashing mayhem against Zimbabwe and scoring 172 runs. Well, that stupendous was played on exact this day (July 3) in 2018 and on the occasion, we’ll revisit how the Aussie dasher made a mockery of the Zimbabwe bowlers. This Day That Year: Rohit Sharma Scores Magnificent Century As India Defeat Bangladesh by 28 Runs.

With Steve Smith and David Warner serving a one-year ban in 2018 due to ball-tampering, responsibilities on Finch’s shoulders were increased. He was also appointed as the skipper of the team. However, he rose to every challenge in the 3rd match of T20 tri-series in 2018. Zimbabwe skipper Hamilton Masakadza won the toss and elected to field first. The decision proved to be an absolute disaster as Finch was at his prime. Aaron Finch Picks All Time India-Australia Combined ODI XI, Leaves Out Rohit Sharma.

The right-handed batsman went after the bowlers from the outset and made his intentions crystal clear. Finch made an impeccable use of the field restrictions in the powerplay overs by raining fours and sixes. However, his partner D’Arcy Short was struggling to score boundaries at the other end. Well, it didn’t affect Finch as he carried own with his fireworks. He brought up his fifty off just 22 balls in the sixth over.

Watch Highlights!!

💥 172 (76) 💥 16 fours 💥 10 sixes#OnThisDay in 2018, Aaron Finch slammed the highest individual score in T20Is, against Zimbabwe 🔥 He received the 'ICC Men's T20I Performance of the Year' award for this feat 📽️ pic.twitter.com/KGYsMqkZir — ICC (@ICC) July 3, 2020

There was no looking back for him after that as the fans saw a one-man show. Be it pacers or spinners, Finch treated everyone equally by taking them to cleaners. He brought up his second T20I century off just 50 balls in the 14th over of the game.

Finch became even more ruthless after achieving the milestone as the Zimbabwe bowlers looked clueless in the death overs. Soon, he went past his previous score of 156 and registered a new World record. He scored 172 runs off 76 deliveries in total as the Men in Yellow posted 229/2 in 20 overs. The home team never looked in the hunt while chasing as they only could only score 129/9 and lost the game by 100 runs.

