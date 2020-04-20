This Day, That Year: Chennai Super Kings Relives Shane Watson’s Brilliant Century Against Rajasthan Royals During IPL 2018 (Watch Video)

Shane Watson of Chennai Super Kings (Photo Credits: IANS)

Chennai Super Kings has revisited Shane Watson’s century during their match against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2018 and piled up 204 runs for the hosts. In this section of This Day, That Year we shall speak about this match which enhanced the Yellow Army to win the game by 64 runs. Now, let’s have a look at how the match panned out for both the sides. Now the match was hosted at the Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune. Shane Watson’s spectacular’s century lit up Pune as he slammed the century in 57 balls. Chennai Super Kings has a Hilarious Take on Piyush Chawla and Harbhajan Singh’s Picture (Read Tweet).

Watson laced his innings with nine fours and three sixes and batted at a strike rate of 185.96 in the game 17th game of the IPL 2018. After Ambati Rayudu’s 12 runs, Suresh Raina chipped in with yet another 45 runs from 29 balls and hammered the opponent with nine fours. MS Dhoni and Sam Billings made way into the pavilion on the score of five and three respectively. Dwayne Bravo was the one who contributed with 24 runs from 16 balls. All the bowlers of the Rajasthan Royals were battered black and blue. You can check out the highlight of the match here. Also here’s how Chennai Super Kings relived the innings hailing Shane Watson.

#WattoMan treated them all in the best way he knew and Shane-sationally so, with a 106 off 57! #CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/fQbiE3WNqw — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 20, 2020

Talking about the Rajasthan Royals only Ben Stokes could go touch the score of 45 runs. Jos Butler was the second-highest scorer with 22 runs from 17 balls hitting one six and one four. In the end, the Yellow Army crushed Rajasthan Royals by 64 runs.