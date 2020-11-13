Dashing Indian opener Rohit Sharma rewrote record books on this day (November 13) in 2014 by registering the highest individual score in One-Day International (ODI) cricket. He unleashed mayhem against Sri Lanka and scored 264 runs at Eden Gardens. With this, Rohit also became the first-ever batsman to score two double-centuries in ODI cricket. It was indeed a challenging game for the Hitman as he was making a comeback after an injury. In his absence, Ajinkya Rahane had done well in the top order, and many experts and pundits backed him to open Indian innings in 2015 World Cup with Rohit batting at number four. However, Sharma brought an end to all the discussions with a historic knock. Rohit Sharma Talks About Life in Bio-Secure Bubble During IPL 2020, Says ‘Found a Home Away From Home.’

It was the fourth ODI of the series where Indian skipper Virat Kohli opted to bat first. Rohit looked a bit cautious against the swinging, new ball as he played the waiting game. At the same time, Rahane went all guns blazing and attacked opposition bowlers from the outset. He, however, fell prey to Angelo Mathews after a quick-fire 28. The pressure of India mounted up further as number three batsman Ambati Rayudu perished after scoring just eight runs. However, Rohit continued to bat steadily from his end. He found a potent partner in skipper Virat Kohli who looked positive from the start. Rohit Sharma a Mixture of MS Dhoni & Sourav Ganguly: Irfan Pathan Heaps Praises on Mumbai Indians Captain.’

While Kohli was scoring runs quickly, Rohit continued to play the anchor role as he brought up his half-century off 72 balls. However, he shifted gears incredibly after reaching fifty. The likes of Nuwan Kulasekara and Ajantha Mendis were smashed all over the park as Rohit completed his century off just 99 deliveries. At the other end, skipper Kohli also looked set to cross the three-figure mark but a terrible mix-up while running between the wickets ended his innings at 66. Notably, Kohli also got run out during Sharma’s first double-century.

There was no one stopping Rohit in the last ten overs as the ball was flying all over the Eden Gardens. He played some breathtaking shots as all the Lankan bowlers looked utterly clueless. History was made with Rohit reaching his double-ton off 151 balls. However, fuel was still left in Rohit’s tank as he finished his knock at 264 runs. Riding on his efforts, India piled up a mountain of 404/5 and eventually registered a 153-run triumph.

Since then, Rohit made a habit of tormenting opposition by scoring daddy hundreds. In fact, his tally of eight 150 plus score in ODIs is highest for any batsman. Sharma also went on to score his third ODI double hundred in 2017.

