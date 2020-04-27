This Day That Year: When Shoaib Akhtar Became the First Bowler to Break the 100mph Barrier in ODIs Against New Zealand in Lahore

File picture of Shoaib Akhtar (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar was known for his raw pace. The right-arm pacer is one of the fastest bowlers to have graced the game and holds the record of bowling fastest delivery in cricket. However, before creating the world record, Akhtar broke the barrier of 100mph by bowling a 161.0 kmph delivery against New Zealand in an ODI at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore in 2002. Unfortunately, the International Cricket Council (ICC) refused to accept it as a record due to some technical reasons. Nonetheless, Akhtar earned the tag of the fastest bowler. Suggested Not Putting Saliva on Cricket Ball 10–11 Years Ago, My Idea Was Ignored: Shoaib Akhtar.

The Rawalpindi Express took to Twitter and recalled his feat way back in 2002. "On this day, I was at one of my favorite grounds in the world i.e Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. Temperature was soaring high, Adrenalin was higher! Haha What an amazing memory. Something that got me the tag of 'fastest bowler on the planet'. Allah ka bahut bahut Shukar itni izzat di. (Thanks to Allah, I got all the respect) [sic]," tweeted Akhtar.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also remembered pacer's special feat and tweeted, "#OnThisDay in 2002, @shoaib100mph became the first bowler to break the 100 mph barrier when he was measured bowling at 100.04mph (161kph) during an ODI against New Zealand at GSL [sic]." Shoaib Akhtar Says Don't See Cricket Being Played for at Least One Year Due to Coronavirus Pandemic.

The following year, in February 2003 during a World Cup match against England at Newlands in Durban, Akhtar officially recorded the fastest delivery in world cricket as he clocked 161.3kmph or 100.2mph while bowling to Nick Knight.