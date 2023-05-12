The road to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs for most teams is pretty clear now. After a few recent results, teams like Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders have hit the roadblock and looks like they will miss the bus for IPL 2033 playoffs. Meanwhile, scroll down to find out today’s IPL 2023 schedule and fixtures, KKR vs RR and also get an update about the IPL 2023 points table and team standings. IPL 2023: Jos Buttler, Rajasthan Royals Batter, Fined 10 Percent of Match Fee for Breach of Code of Conduct.

Today’s IPL 2023 Match Live: TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for May 12

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians take on defending champions Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2023 match number 57. The MI vs GT takes place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 07:30 PM IST. If Gujarat Titans win this clash they will qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs.

KKR vs RR IPL 2023 Highlights

Rajasthan Royals blew away Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2023 match number 56 to inch closer to the playoff spot. Chasing 150, Royals registered a handsome nine-wicket win with Yashasvi Jaiswal entering the record books with the fastest half-century in IPL history. Virat Kohli Lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal For Hitting Fastest Half-Century in IPL History During KKR vs RR IPL 2023 Clash (See Instagram Story).

IPL 2023 Points Table

Following their win over Kolkata Knight, Rajasthan Royals moved to the third spot on the IPL 2023 points table. KKR are now down to the seventh spot with IPL 2023 playoffs qualification looking tough. Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings sit comfortably at first and second place respectively on the IPL 2023 team standings.

