Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is currently underway and we have already passed the halfway stage of the tournament. While a few teams have started to move ahead in the points table, the others are also very close. In fact, all ten teams are still in the race for the IPL 2023 playoffs. Meanwhile, read more to find out today's IPL schedule and highlights of the KKR vs GT and DC vs SRH matches. You can also take a look at the updated points table and team standings of IPL 2023.

Today’s IPL 2023 Match Live: TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for April 30

Two matches will be taking place today (Sunday, April 30) in IPL 2023. In the first match of the day, Chennai Super Kings will be locking horns with Punjab Kings at M Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The match will begin at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, in the second match, Mumbai Indians will host Rajasthan Royals. The game will take place in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai and has a starting time of 7:30 pm IST.

KKR vs GT IPL 2023 Highlights

Gujarat Titans registered a seven-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Batting first, KKR posted a total of 179-7, courtesy of Rahmanullah Gurbaz's fifty. In reply, the defending champions managed to chase this down within 17.5 overs. Vijay Shankar and David Miller played match-winning knocks for GT.

DC vs SRH IPL 2023 Highlights

Sunrisers Hyderabad returned to winning ways after defeating Delhi Capitals by nine runs at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. With Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen scoring fifties, SRH posted a total of 197-6. In reply, Delhi got a good start as Philip Salt and Mitchell Marsh scored half-centuries. However, as soon as the duo was removed, Sunrisers took control of the game and managed to get the victory.

IPL 2023 Points Table

After their big victory against KKR, Gujarat Titans are currently at the top of the IPL 2023 table. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad have jumped to the eighth spot. Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings are currently at the 2nd, 3rd and 4th positions.

