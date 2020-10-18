David Warner has added another feather to his already-illustrious hat during the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. After scoring his 10th run of the game, the SRH skipper became the first overseas and fourth overall batsman to complete 500 runs in IPL. Reaching the milestone in his 135th match, the Australian dasher also became the fastest to achieve the feat. Virat Kohli (5759), Suresh Raina (5368) and Rohit Sharma (5149) are the other three batsmen to score 5000 runs before the left-handed batsman. SRH vs KKR Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020.

Making his IPL debut in 2009 season for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Warner didn’t take long in making a mark against the best of bowlers. The southpaw played one scintillating knock after and even overshadowed former Indian dasher Virender Sehwag on occasions. However, the southpaw’s best was unleashed when he joined SRH in 2014. Kane Williamson Praised Online for His Quick Knock Despite Batting With Hamstring Injury.

The left-handed batsman didn’t just score runs at staggering strike rate but with remarkable consistency as well. He, in fact, won the orange cap three times which is most for any batsman in history. Warner indeed hasn’t performed as per his standards yet in the tournament but will be determined to back at his prime in latter half of the tournament.

Meanwhile, SRH elected to field at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi after winning the toss. Riding on significant contributions from Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik, KKR posted 163/5. Warner, surprisingly, came out to bat at number four while chasing the competitive score. However, he will be raring to prove the decision impeccable.

