UAE and Netherlands will look to get their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 campaign off to a great start as they meet in the second encounter in Group A. The clash will be played at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong on October 16, 2022 (Sunday) as the teams aim for a win Meanwhile, fans searching for UAE vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022 live streaming details, scroll down below. United Arab Emirates vs Netherlands Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About UAE vs NED Cricket Match in Geelong.

Both teams will have hopes of entering the Super 12 but are likely to be fighting for the second spot in the group as Sri Lanka are expected to emerge as the winners. A victory in this picture will give either side a great opportunity to move closer to a place in the next round. UAE vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, T20 World Cup 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for United Arab Emirates vs Netherlands Cricket Match in Geelong.

When Is UAE vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The UAE vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Simonds Stadium, Kardinia Park in Geelong on October 16, 2022 (Sunday) onwards. The UAE vs NED game has a start time of 01:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch UAE vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of UAE vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 match on TV. The UAE vs Netherlands match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada.

How To Watch UAE vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream UAE vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

