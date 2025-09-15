UAE National Cricket Team vs Oman National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: UAE will be facing Oman this evening with both the teams looking to secure their first win of the competition. UAE lost their last match to India while Pakistan handed out a pretty one sided defeat to Oman. These teams will need to improve significantly and this is a do or die battle for them. Batting is a challenge for Oman and UAE and they were struggling for each and every run. On the contrary, UAE have shown good resolve against top sides recently and it is just that they have failed to cross the last line in some of these games. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Match Referee Andy Pycroft Drawn Into Controversy As Handshake Row Escalates Between India and Pakistan.

Jatinder Singh is a key batter for Oman and their only positive in a struggling unit. Only three players managed double figures against Pakistan, as they bundled out for 67. Hammad Mirza and Aamir Kaleem got starts in the last game but they will need to find a way to convert them into big scores. In terms of bowling, Faisal Shah with three wickets in the last game, will be the player to watch out for.

Alishan Sharafu and Muhammad Waseem looked decent against India but once the two openers departed, the rest of the unit fell like nine pins. UAE need to bat with great resolve in this tie and one of Zohaib Khan and Rahul Chopra will have to play the anchor role. The bowling unit will be unchanged with Haider Ali and Junaid Siddique leading the way.

United Arab Emirates vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Viewing Option Details

Match United Arab Emirates vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Date Monday, September 15 Time 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Sheikh Zayed Stadium Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5 (Live Telecast), Sony LIV and FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is United Arab Emirates vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team will clash with the Oman National Cricket Team in the Asia Cup 2025 on Monday, September 15. The UAE vs OMA Group A match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and start at 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Head Coach Mike Hesson Expresses Disappointment Over Handshake Snub of His Players.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of United Arab Emirates vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Asia Cup 2025. Hence, fans can find telecast viewing options of the United Arab Emirates vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match on Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3 Hindi, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5 TV channels. For UAE vs OMA online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of United Arab Emirates vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025?

Sony Sports Network also has the live streaming rights for the Asia Cup 2025 series in India. So, fans can watch UAE vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, which will require a subscription. FanCode will also provide United Arab Emirates vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online, but for that, fans would require either a match pass or a tour pass, which cost Rs 25 and Rs 189, respectively. It is a clash between two teams short on confidence but UAE should be able to win this tie.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 15, 2025 12:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).