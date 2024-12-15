UP Warriorz Team 2025: A franchise that started the Women's Premier League (WPL) inaugural season with a bang, finishing third suffered a downfall in the second and came fourth in the 2024 edition, the UP Warriorz have had immense talent in their squad. However, injuries to key players, have hampered their success in crucial situations. Captain Alyssa Healy, who herself has underperformed as per her standards, will want to finally get a hand on the WPL 2025 trophy, and complete her glorious cabinet. In this article, we shall take a look at the UP Warriorz squad for WPL 2025. On Which Channel WPL 2025 Auction Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Women's Premier League Players' Bidding Event Free Live Streaming Online?

Ahead of the WPL auction, UP Warriorz retained their star players, Healy, Sophie Ecclestone, Chamari Athapaththu, Tahila McGrath, and Deepti Sharma, while letting off Lauren Bell and Danni Wyatt. Wyatt was traded to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during the trading window. The UP Warriorz have only three slots remaining to be filled, which include one overseas player. The total purse remaining for UP is INR 3.9 crore, having already spent INR 11.1 crore.

UP Warriorz Players Bought at WPL 2025 Auction: Arushi Goel (INR 10 lakh), Kranti Goud (INR 10 lakh), Alana King (INR 30 lakh)

Purse Spent: INR 50 Lakh

Purse Remaining: INR 3.4 crore

Slots Filled: 18/18

UP Warriorz Retained Ahead of WPL 2025 Auction: Alyssa Healy (c), Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Vrinda Dinesh, Saima Thakor, Poonam Khemnar, Gouher Sultana, Chamari Athapaththu, Uma Chetry.

UP Warriorz Previous Season Recap: UP Warriorz blew hot-and-cold in the 2024 WPL season, where they finished fourth with six points. They needed to win big in their final league-round match against Gujarat Giants to qualify for playoffs but lost by eight runs.

