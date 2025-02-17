Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru thrashed Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in the fourth match of the Women's Premier League 2025 season at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. With this victory, the defending champions won their second league stage match in a row. Bengaluru also strengthens its position at the top of the Women's Premier League 2025 standings. Talking about the match, Delhi Capitals were bundled out for 141 in 19.3 overs. Star leg-spinner Georgia Wareham and speedster Renuka Singh Thakur bagged three wickets apiece. While chasing, skipper Smriti Mandhana and Danielle Wyatt-Hodge unleashed their beast mode. The opening pair stitched a match-winning partnership of 107 runs. Danielle Wyatt-Hodge played a valuable knock of 42 runs off 33 balls. Captain Smriti Mandhana hammered 81 runs off 47 deliveries as Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured a dominating victory. WPL 2025 Orange Cap List Updated: Ashleigh Gardner Claims Top Spot in Leading Run-Getters' Standings After Second Consecutive Fifty.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Are on a Roll!

Tough night but we’ll come back stronger. pic.twitter.com/h1X26sxEYD — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 17, 2025

