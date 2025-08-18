The UP T20 League 2025 is currently underway, featuring six teams- Meerut Mavericks, Kanpur Superstars, Noida Super Kings, Gorakhpur Lions, Lucknow Falcons and Kashi Rudras- competing in a round-robin format followed by finals. The league started on August 17, 2025, and is scheduled to continue until September 6, 2025. The UP T20 League is organized by the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) and hosted in Uttar Pradesh. Meerut Mavericks currently lead the points table having won their opening match with a strong net run rate (NRR) margin against Kanpur Superstars.

The tournament will continue with more matches across the six teams, and updates to the UP T20 League 2025 points table and team standings will be frequent as the league progresses toward the playoffs. UP T20 League 2025 Schedule: Get Full Time Table With Date and Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Cricket Fixtures of Uttar Pradesh T20 League Season 3.

Like most of the state T20 leagues, the UP T20 League 2025 follows a double round-robin format as well. Each team plays the others twice. So, UP T20 League 2025 will have 30 group-stage matches. After the first stage, the top four teams on the UP T20 League 2025 points table will advance to the playoffs. On Which Channel UP T20 2025 Live Telecast Will Be Available? How To Watch Uttar Pradesh T20 League Season 3 Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

UP T20 League 2025 Points Table

Position Team Matches Wins Losses Ties No Result Points NRR 1 Meerut Mavericks 1 1 0 0 0 2 +4.300 2 Kanpur Superstars 1 0 1 0 0 0 -4.300 3 Noida Super Kings 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 4 Gorakhpur Lions 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 5 Lucknow Falcons 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 6 Kashi Rudras 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000

In the inaugural 2023 season, Kashi Rudras emerged as the champions after defeating Meerut Mavericks in a closely fought final. The 2024 season saw consistent performances from Meerut Mavericks, who led the points table with eight wins and eventually clinched the title, marking a successful campaign. Lucknow Falcons and Gorakhpur Lions also impressed with strong showings in the 2024 edition, which featured a double round-robin format and playoffs. Star Indian T20 players and emerging local talent alike participated, increasing the tournament's stature and popularity in the region.

