India national cricket team mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy achieved a huge milestone in his international career. Varun Chakaravarthy picked the most wickets in a bilateral T20I series by an Indian bowler till now. The ace spinner shattered his record of 12 wickets, which he achieved during the T20I series against South Africa. Chakaravarthy achieved this historic feat during the home five-match T20I series against the England national cricket team. Top Five Performers in India vs England T20I Series: From Varun Chakravarthy to Abhishek Sharma, Check Full List.

Varun Chakarvarthy With Another Milestone

Most wickets by Indians in a bilateral T20I series 13 – Varun Chakravarthy v ENG, 2025 12 – Varun Chakravarthy v SA, 2025 Varun breaks the record TWICE in Back-to-Back series 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/S2iEWpAiuX — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)