Varun Chakaravarthy was named winner of Player of the Series in the IND vs ENG 2025 T20I series for his exceptional bowling. The leg-break bowler has been a consistent performer throughout the IND vs ENG T20I series as he finished with 14 wickets, which is a record by an Indian in a bilateral series. Ever since making a comeback to the India national cricket team, the spinner has been wreaking havoc. Varun Chakaravarthy had taken a five-wicket haul in the third T20I in Rajkot. India Beat England by 150 Runs in IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025; Abhishek Sharma, Bowlers Shine as Hosts Win Series 4–1

Varun Chakaravarthy Wins Player of the Series Award

