Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad will face off against each other in the first semi-final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The clash will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on November 20, 2021 (Saturday). Both sides will be aiming to book a place for themselves in the summit clash. Meanwhile, fans searching for Tamil Nadu vs Hyderabad, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Schedule, Live Streaming Online, TV Telecast, Teams, Groups and Everything You Need To Know About the T20 Tournament.

Tamil Nadu are the reigning champions and will be aiming to defend their title as they look to book a place in the finals of the competition. Meanwhile, Hyderabad have reached the summit clash just once in their history and will be aiming to replicate that feat and challenge for the title. Both teams have some quality players in their ranks which will make for an interesting encounter.

When is Tamil Nadu vs Hyderabad, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Semifinal Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Tamil Nadu vs Hyderabad semifinal in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on November 20, 2021 (Saturday). The game has a scheduled start time of 08:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Tamil Nadu vs Hyderabad, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Semifinal Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of domestic cricket in India and will be telecasting the pre-quarterfinal games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports 1 SD/HD to watch Tamil Nadu vs Hyderabad semifinal match telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Tamil Nadu vs Hyderabad, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Semifinal Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, would provide the live streaming of the Tamil Nadu vs Hyderabad, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 semi Match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch the match online.

