In the final of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021 Tamil Nadu will be up against Karnataka. Two champion teams will be gunning for glory in the 40 overs to become the new champions. It has been a T20 season and fans will be excited tow witness yet another finale. Meanwhile, for live streaming online and TV telecast of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka you can scroll down.

In last five meetings between these two sides, Karnataka have won four matches against Tamil Nadu. So, they will be coming into the contest with an upper hand. Tamil Nadu, however, will be keen to do well this time and turn the tide in their favour.

When is Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Final Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka Final in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on November 22, 2021 (Monday). The game has a scheduled start time of 08:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Final Match On TV?

Star Sports is the official broadcasters of domestic cricket in India and will be telecasting the final of SMAT 2021 on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports 1 SD/HD to watch Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka Final match telecast on their TV sets. The match will be available also on Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Final Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, would provide the live streaming of the Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 final match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch the match online.

