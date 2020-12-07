Video game Cricket 19 (released in 2019) has censored the name of the Sri Lankan cricketer Niroshan Dickwella as it now appears ‘N D-Censored’ instead of his full name. The edition of the 27-year-old wicket-keeper batsmen’s name appears to be done due to the possible ‘X-Rated’ pronunciation of the Sri Lankan cricketer’s surname.

Niroshan Dickwella made his debut for Sri Lanka in 2014 in a Test game against South Africa and since then has been a regular feature in the national team’s set-up in all three formats of the game. The cricketer’s name was recently censored by the video game, Cricket 19, due to a potential lewd pronunciation of his name.

Cricket 19 have censored Niroshan Dickwella’s name pic.twitter.com/xElRZCGyEh — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) December 6, 2020

Fans looked at the funny side of this incident as they jokingly pointed out the names of other cricketers and even stadiums that have a likely vulgar pronunciation in its/their name as well.

Wankhede?

Pretty sure the Wankhede Stadium's still in it though — Russell Warner (@Frooper11) December 6, 2020

Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman’s got no chance lol — zaki (@ZakiKhalid_) December 6, 2020

Quinton de Kock

What about de Kock — Yash Mittal 🇮🇳 (@im_yash2307) December 6, 2020

Cricket 19 is a game made by Big Ant Studios, which is a sequel to the developer’s previous game Ashes 19 which was released in 2017. The game has the official license to use the names and likeliness of players from both England and Australia’s men’s and women’s teams and also of some major cricketing venues from England.

Speaking of Niroshan Dickwella, the cricketer is currently playing in the Lanka Premier League 2020 for Dambulla Viiking. The 27-year-old in his most recent game scored a brilliant 60 against the Gladiators, which was his first half-century of the tournament.

