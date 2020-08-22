Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar recently got engaged with his fiancée Vaishali Visweswaran. The 29-year-old took to his official Instagram page and announced the new chapter of his life. Shankar, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Indian Premier League, shared some pictures with Vaishali from his engagement ceremony in which the couple can be seen donning traditional attire. Netizens were delighted after coming across the news as they showered congratulatory messages on Shankar and Vaishali. In fact, many members of the cricket fraternity including Yuzvendra Chahal, Krunal Pandya and Ravichandran Ashwin also extended greetings to the all-rounder. Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Get Engaged: Indian Spinner Shares Roka Ceremony Pics.

“Congrats da Vijay!!!” wrote Ashwin in the comment section while Yuzvendra Chahal, who also got engaged recently, wrote: “Congrats bro.” Meanwhile, let’s look at the pictures from Shankar’s ring ceremony. SRH Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Led by David Warner.

View Post:

View this post on Instagram 💍 PC - @ne_pictures_wedding A post shared by Vijay Shankar (@vijay_41) on Aug 20, 2020 at 8:41am PDT

Speaking of Shankar, the all-rounder was the part of India’s 2019 World Cup squad. However, he sustained an injury in the middle of the tournament and was replaced by Mayank Agarwal. Since then, he hasn’t played for the national team. However, he continued to do well in domestic cricket. Last year, he was appointed as the captain of the Tamil Nadu Ranji team.

Shankar’s next assignment will get underway with the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The all-rounder played a crucial role in guiding SRH to the playoffs in IPL 2019 and will like to put on a similar or even better show. However, with the pitches in UAE known to favour the spinners and the boundaries also being on the larger side, Shankar and other SRH players will certainly tackle a different challenge.

