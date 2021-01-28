Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar enters wedlock with Vaishali Visweswaran. The ceremony was held amid constraints due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad took to Instagram to share a picture from the wedding ceremony and wished the couple a "happy and blessed" married life. "Sending our best wishes to @vijay_41 on this very special day! May you have a happy and blessed married life #SRHFamily #OrangeArmy #SRH," read the caption of the picture. The fans also responded to the picture shared by SRH and they sent good wishes to the couple. Vijay Shankar Announces Engagement With Vaishali Visweswaran, Shares Pictures From Ring Ceremony.

Shankar had announced his engagement last year on August 20, 2021, and had posted an adorable snap with Vaishali. He announced about the good news before going to UAE for the IPL 2020. The likes of KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Karun Nair, Abhinav Mukund had responded to the picture back then and also had poured congratulatory messages for the couple. Now, let's have a look at the picture shared by Sunrisers Hyderabad below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SunRisers Hyderabad (@sunrisershyd)

Vijay Shankar had been a part of the Indian teal during the Cricket World Cup 2019 wherein he was taken in place of Ambati Rayudu. Post which he could not don the Indian colours once again due to an injury. In IPL 2020, he didn't get to play in all the matches. He was included in the playing XI on seven occasions where he scored 101 runs and picked up four wickets.

