Day four of the Test match between India and England turned out to be quite an eventful one. The day witnessed the collapsing Indian batting order, Virat Kohli snaring at James Anderson and then the alleged ball-tampering. So the players of the English were seen on the ball and the netizens noticed the act. They shared screenshots of players stepping to the ball and alleged ball-tampering. The faces of the English players were not shown. The incident happened on the 34th over. Now, Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour downplayed the ball-tampering saga. Twitterati Allege Ball Tampering by England Players on Day 4 of Lord’s Test vs India (See Pics and Reactions).

Furthermore, he called it an accidental act that was not done deliberately. "Not really, we were sitting outside so we hardly saw those replays. I saw it later, it does not look anything deliberately. I think it was accidental, we did not think anything about it actually," he said. Virender Sehwag had also raised questions about the act on social media. Shaun Pollock who was in the commentary box back then also disapprove of the act. Now, let's have a look at the video of the act below:

The Indian team has not registered an official complaint about the same. Bad lights forced the game to be wrapped up early when the scoreboard read 181/6. Ajinkya Rahane became the highest contributor for India as he scored 61 runs.

