The Lord's Cricket Ground, also called the 'Home of Cricket', is one of the most famous stadiums in the world and it is always special for a team to win at this iconic venue. The India National Cricket Team, over the years, has registered several victories at the Lord's Cricket Ground, dating from their first victory at the venue in 1986. But when was the last time that India won a Test match at the Lord's Cricket Ground? Continue reading to find out as the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 heads into what promises to be a thrilling fifth and final day at the iconic venue. IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025: Shubman Gill Shatters Rahul Dravid’s 23-Year-Old Record Despite Underwhelming Show at Lord’s.

The IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 at the Lord's Cricket Ground is pretty evenly poised heading into the fifth and final day. Chasing 193 to win, India were reduced to 58/4 at stumps on Day 4 and the equation was thus a pretty simple one--Shubman Gill and his team require 135 more runs while England need six wickets to win. The IND vs ENG Test series 2025 has been a fascinating one so far, with the outcome of all three Test matches being decided on the final day and the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 is no different.

When Was The Last Time India Won a Test Match at Lord's Cricket Ground?

As mentioned before, India have had several memorable wins in the longest format of the game and the last of it came back in 2021, when the India National Cricket Team had toured England for a five-match Test series. The India National Cricket Team, then led by Virat Kohli, had turned up the heat on England while defending a 272-run target. Let us take a look at what transpired in the IND vs ENG Lord's Test match in 2021. IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025: Mohammed Siraj Fined 15% of Match Fee for Aggressive Celebration After Ben Duckett’s Wicket.

India had batted first in the match and riding on KL Rahul's 129 and 83 from the bat of Rohit Sharma, the visitors scored 364 in their first innings. For England, James Anderson had scalped five wickets. England, in response, managed 391 with Joe Root scoring a sensational 180 and Jonny Bairstow hitting 57. Mohammed Siraj was India's best bowler in the innings as he scalped four wickets. In the second innings, India declared their innings at 298/8 with Ajinkya Rahane being the top-scorer this time (61) and it meant England had to chase down 272 to win. And what transpired next is something fans will remember for a long time.

Virat Kohli, the then India National Cricket Team captain, had come up with an inspiring huddle talk where he urged his players to unleash 60 overs of hell on England. And India did just that. Mohammed Siraj once again was the pick of the bowlers, picking up a four-fer (4/32) while Jasprit Bumrah scalped three wickets (3/33) as India bowled England out for 120, winning the IND vs ENG Lord's Test by 151 runs. KL Rahul was adjudged Player of the Match for his sparkling 129 in the first innings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2025 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).