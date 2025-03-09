In the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the India national cricket team is playing against the New Zealand national cricket team at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 9. Named in the playing XI, Virat Kohli completes 550 international matches and becomes second Indian player after Sachin Tendulkar to reach the tally. Kohli has played in 302* ODIs, 123 Tests and 125 T20Is. While Sachin Tendulkar leads the chart with 664 matches, only other players with such long careers are Ricky Ponting (560), Sanath Jayasuriya (586), Kumar Sangakkara (594), and Mahela Jayawardene (652). India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Five Key Areas That Will Affect Result of IND vs NZ Summit Clash.

In his illustrious career, Virat managed to score 27598 runs and stand third in the all-time highest score just behind Sachin Tendulkar (34357 runs) and Kumar Sangakkara (28016 runs). With an average around 50, Kohli has scored 9230 runs in Tests, 14180 runs in ODIs and 4188 runs in T20Is. While the star batter announced his retirement form T20I cricket after winning the ICC T20 world Cup in 2024, he is still available for ODI and Test matches.

Talking about ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Virat Kohli has been in great form and smashed many records. Check out some of the records Virat Kohli broke in the CT 2025 tournament.

Records Set by Virat Kohli in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

India’s leading scorer in ICC Champions Trophy History: With his instrumental knock in semifinal against Australia, Virat Kohli overtook Shikhar Dhawan To become India’s leading run-scorer in Champions Trophy history.

Most Catches Across All Format as Fielder: During the India vs Australia match only, the 36-year-old surpassed great Rahul Dravid to become India’s most successful fielder in terms of catches taken across all formats of the game. From Rohit Sharma to Kane Williamson: Players Who Might Retire After India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final.

8000 Runs While Chasing Target: The semifinal match knock earned Virat multiple records as he star batter’s 84 run score entered Kolhi in elusive list with 8000+ runs in run chase. Only other batter to do so – Sachin Tendulkar.

1000+ Runs in ICC Knockout Matches: Kohli, known for his performances under pressure delivered yet another record with 1000+ runs in the ICC knock out matches.

Most 50s in ODI format: Another record that Kohli achieved in ICC CT 2025 is scoring most 50s shattering Sachin Tendulkar’s 23 half century record in ICC events.

14000 runs in ODI: Virat Kohli not only crossed the 14K mark in ODI but was the fastest batter to do so. He achieved the feat scoring century against Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 group stage fixture.

While these are some amazing records, Kohli had already achieved, there are few more coming in as the star batter require just 46 runs to surpass Chris Gayle for most runs in ICC Champions Trophy history and 55 runs to past Kumar Sangakkara career total of 14,234 runs and claim the second position in all-time ODI runs.

