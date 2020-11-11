Just when the IPL 2020 got over, the Indian team has left for the much-awaited Australia series. Virat Kohli and men were seen wearing the PPE kits as they gathered at the airport and posed for pictures. The official account of the BCCI shared the pictures of the team on social media. The players had their mask on whenever they were not posing for the snaps. Team India will first play the three-match ODI series and will play an equal number of the T20I games. The first ODI will begin on November 27, 2020, and on November 29, 2020. The last ODI will be held on December 2, 2020, at the Manuka in Oval. The first two games will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground. IND vs AUS Series 2020: Virat Kohli-Led Indian Squad Departs for Australian Tour.

Rohit Sharma has been ousted due to an injury and will be under the examination of the medical team of the BCCI. This had created a lot of uproar amongst the fans after he got dropped from the squad. KL Rahul has stepped into the shoes of the vice-captain. Now, let's have a look at the pictures posted by Barcelona below:

Another one

Last one

After a long time, the Indian fans would be watching the players on national duty. The COVID-19 had ruined the sporting scene in the country and sports all across the globe were brought to a shuddering halt.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2020 10:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).