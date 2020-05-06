Virat Kohli Confident About Being in ‘Good Position’ When Cricket Action Resumes, Indian Captain Wants to ‘Start From Where He Left’

Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Amid the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, many major cricket actions all around the world have been paused. With the players not being in regular match practice, their return to the game after a long break will certainly not be easy. Rustiness is also likely to be seen in the performance of several players in the first few matches. However, Indian skipper Virat Kohli is determined to take over the field from where he left off. The number-one ranked ODI batsman also revealed that he’s keeping himself in positive state of mind in order to make a smooth comeback in the game. Virat Kohli Mourns Death of His Pet Dog Bruno, Made a Connection of a Lifetime; Says Indian Cricket Team Captain.

"I am keeping myself positive and happy and just looking forward in life so that whenever I return to the game, I know I will be in a good position to start from where we left," said the talismanic right-handed batsman while featuring on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected.

Talking about the the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, the right-handed batsman said that he’s missing the action in the gala T20 extravaganza as the mega tournament is a sheer delight for many Indian cricket fans in summer. The RCB skipper also pointed out the fact that if the tournament would have got underway as per the initial schedule, it would have entered the conclusion at this time.

However, the gala T20 tournament, just like many other major cricket tournaments has been postponed owing to the global health scare and fans are unlikely to witness the blitzes in the cash-rich league.