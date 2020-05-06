Virat Kohli Mourns Death of His Pet Dog Bruno, Made a Connection of a Lifetime; Says Indian Cricket Team Captain

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Bruno (Photo Credits: Instagram/ Anushka Sharma)

Virat Kohli has paid tributes to his dog Bruno, who passed away today. The cricketer took to his social media to pen an emotional message to his compatriot who was with him for 11 long years. ‘Rest in peace my Bruno. Graced our lives with love for 11 years but made a connection of a lifetime. Gone to a better place today. God bless his soul with peace’ the Indian captain wrote on his social media. Virat Kohli, Wife Anushka Sharma and Their Pet Dog Dude Steal the Show on Twitter; Indian Cricket Team Captain Posts Picture of Trio Cuddling Each Other.

Virat Kohli has been spending his quarantine with Anushka Sharma and the two had often shared photos of Bruno, expressing their love for him. A few years back, during an interview, Virat Kohli revealed that Bruno was a lucky charm for him as the Indian captain said that he never felt down when he was around.

Rest in peace my Bruno. Graced our lives with love for 11 years but made a connection of a lifetime. Gone to a better place today. God bless his soul with peace 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/R1XSF3ES5o — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 6, 2020

Anushka Sharma also took to her social media to express her grief over the passing of Bruno. ‘Bruno RIP’ the Bollywood actress wrote on.

View this post on Instagram ♥️ Bruno ♥️ RIP ♥️ A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on May 5, 2020 at 8:39pm PDT

The Indian captain was supposed to lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad in IPL 2020, however, the tournament was suspended ‘until further notice’ due to the coronavirus outbreak. Virat Kohli was last seen on a cricketing field during India’s tour of New Zealand, where the Men in Blue on the T20I series but suffered defeats in ODIs and Tests.