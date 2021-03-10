After defeating England 3-1 in the Test series, Team India sets their eye on the five-match T20I series. The opening encounter takes place at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday (March 12). While the home team’s confidence would be sky high after the Test series triumph, Virat Kohli and Co are leaving no stones unturned in their training session. In a video shared by BCCI on Instagram, all the Indian players were spotted sweating it out in nets ahead of the first game. Notably, England are the top-ranked T20I team, and the Men in Blue must unleash their A-game to get the favourable result. England Likely Playing XI for 1st T20I vs India: Probable England Cricket Team Line-Up.

“Preparations on in full swing in Ahmedabad ahead of the @paytm T20I series against England!” read the caption of the clip. With the ICC T20I World Cup 2021 slated to take place later this year, the upcoming series holds even greater significance. Hence, Team India must look to overcome their shortcomings and identify their best combination. As they are up against the mighty England team, it would be a perfect litmus test for the Men in Blue ahead of the gala tournament. Meanwhile, let’s look at how Kohli’s army is gearing up for the T20I series. India Likely Playing XI for 1st T20I vs England: Probable Indian Cricket Team Line-Up.

All five games will take place in the same Ahmedabad Stadium where Indian spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel tormented the England batsmen. However, T20 is a different ball game, and one can expect England to make a brilliant fight back. With dashers like Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, skipper Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler in the ranks, England have a destructive batting line-up. At the same time, Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid will handle the mantle in the bowling department.

