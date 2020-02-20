Virat Kohli Could Surpass Sourav Ganguly’s This Batting Record During India vs New Zealand Test Series 2020

Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Virat Kohli has the habit of shattering records and this time too is things are no different with the Indian cricket captain. This time Kohli is all set to surpass Sourav Ganguly during the Test Series between India and New Zealand which will begin on February 21, 2020. The two-match Test series is a part of World Test Championship. The Indian cricket captain currently has 7202 under his belt in 84 matches at a stunning average of 54.97 which includes 27 centuries and 22 fifties. If the Indian cricket captain manages to score 84 runs in the first two innings of the game, he will pip the BCCI President who has 7212 runs in 113 Tests with 16 centuries and 35 fifties. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 1st Test Match.

Sachin Tendulkar leads the list with 15921 runs from 200 Tests. Rahul Dravid stands on number two with 13265 runs, Sunil Gavaskar (10122)v(8781) and Virender Sehwag (7212) occupy the top five spots. Kohli might have had a tough time in the ODIs against New Zealand, but all his fans must be hoping for him to get back in rhythm and score a pile of runs. Virat Kohli and men have so far been unbeaten in the World Test Championship.

Talking about the Test match, India will battle it out in the first Test at the Basin Reserve. So far in the history of Test cricket, India has won only one game out of seven in this venue. It was Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi’s team who had won a Test match at this venue in 1968. The match will begin at 04.00 am.