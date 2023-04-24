Mumbai, April 24: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has been penalised for maintaining a slow over-rate in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru. As this was RCB's second offence this season, the stand-in skipper Virat Kohli has been fined Rs 24 lakh, while each member of the playing XI will be fined Rs 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their match fee, whichever is lesser. Virat Kohli Becomes First Royal Challengers Bangalore Player to Complete 100 Catches in IPL, Achieves Feat During RCB vs RR Match.

"Royal Challengers Bangalore, who had named Mr. Virat Kohli as their captain for their game against Rajasthan Royals, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rajasthan Royals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 23, 2023," the IPL informed in a statement on Monday. "As it was his team's second offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Kohli was fined Rs. 24 lakh and each member of the Playing XI, including the impact substitute, was fined Rs. 6 lakh or 25 per cent of the match fee, whichever is lesser," the statement said. Virat Kohli Becomes First Royal Challengers Bangalore Player to Complete 100 Catches in IPL, Achieves Feat During RCB vs RR Match.

On Sunday, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell excelled with half-centuries while Harshal Patel starred with the ball as RCB beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven runs at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Faf du Plessis' authoritative 62 off 39 and Glenn Maxwell's blockbuster 77 off 44 helped RCB post 189/9 in 20 overs. Harshal Patel then roared back into form with a crucial spell of 3-32 as he held his nerve in the last over and defended 20 to win the match.

