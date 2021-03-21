Virat Kohli is known for his fiery temper and is very popular with the opponents for his war of words. Now, here is yet another instance where Virat Kohli got super annoyed during the 5th T20I between India and England which was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. So here's what happened. Batting first, India posted a total of 224 runs and Jos Buttler was blazing guns as he scored a half-century. At one point, it actually looked as if Buttler will walk away with the match. Butler made 52 runs and was on with his power hitting. Just then Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar got rid of him. Bhuvneshwar Kumar Produces Match-Winning Spell in IND vs ENG 5th T20I Match; Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan Others Praise the Pacer for His Performance.

Needless to say that Virat Kohli was celebrating the big wicket. However, this did not go down well with Buttler and the two were seen arguing with each other. It is still unclear who between the two started the banter first but the umpires had to intervene. The Indian cricket team captain was seen having an animated discussion with the umpires and was clearly talking about what transpired between the two.

Now, let's have a look at the video below:

When Virat kohli said Ben stokes and then Jos buttler took it personally. pic.twitter.com/bu3LDoC5e8 — theshivamkapoor (@sherlony3000) March 20, 2021

Talking about India, the team walked away with the series by 3-2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was adjudged as the player of the match for scalping a couple of wickets. He only gave away 15 runs in four overs.

