Team India’s fielding coach R Sridhar celebrates his 50th birthday on Thursday (July 16, 2020) and wishes are pouring in for him from all around the world. On the occasion, the likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul Rishabh Pant and other Indian cricket stars took to social media and extended wishes for Sridhar. The current Indian cricket team is regarded as a formidable fielding unit and a lot of credit must go to Sridhar. Fielding is one department which might not get a lot of attention but is very crucial a context of the game. A good catch or a run-out can completely change the course of the encounter. Hence, responsibilities on Sridhar’s shoulders are quite big. Virat Kohli Pokes Fun at Mandeep Singh’s Training Video.

R Sridhar was selected as Indian fielding coach in August 2019. In fact, he even piped Jonty Rhodes to get the job. A lot of questions were raised over BCCI’s decision. However, Sridhar has done quite well so far in his tenure. On several occasions, Virat Kohli and Co were seen involved in various types of fielding drills in order to polish their skills on the field. Also, Sridhar hasn’t hold himself back when he’s not impressed by the players’ performance. Meanwhile, let’s look at how the Indian team wished their fielding coach. KL's Latest Social Media Post Is All About His Love for Cricket.

Wishes From Skipper!!

Many happy returns of the day @coach_rsridhar. God bless and have a great day ahead.🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 16, 2020

KL Rahul Congratulates Sridhar For 50!!

A well made half ton. Happy 5️⃣0️⃣th @coach_rsridhar. Wishing you good health and happiness. Cheers. pic.twitter.com/rTXmVnNAIJ — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) July 16, 2020

Greetings From Head Coach Ravi Shastri!!

Happy Birthday Sri. Our very own Mr Benjamin Button. Have a good one 🙌🏻 - @coach_rsridhar pic.twitter.com/6GSYccAVCQ — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) July 16, 2020

Mohammed Shami Wishes Field Master!!

Happy wala birthday 🎂🎂🎂 @coach_rsridhar field master 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 aap jio Hazaro saal 🎂🎂 pic.twitter.com/Ldd4IXpaMG — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) July 16, 2020

One From Rishabh Pant!!

Happy birthday Shree bhai. @coach_rsridhar Thank you for the guidance. May you have a wonderful day 🥳 pic.twitter.com/crCl5OXuoK — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) July 16, 2020

Speaking of cricket action, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has made is clear that the national team’s practice session will not be resumed before August. However, the apex cricket body is planning to host the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in September-October. Nevertheless, they have to wait for the official confirmation of International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the postponement of T20 World Cup.

