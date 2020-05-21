Virat Kohli, KL Rahul Post Emotional Message After Cyclone Amphan Wreaks Havoc in West Bengal

Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

With the country already fighting the coronavirus pandemic, another tragedy struck as cyclone Amphan created havoc in West Bengal and Odisha, causing huge damage. The storm which hit the city with speed ranging from 155 to 185 kmph, has reportedly killed nearly 12 people and has left behind a trail of destruction. During these testing times, Indian cricket fraternity including national team skipper Virat Kohli have shown solidarity and have prayed for everyone’s safety. Cyclone Amphan: Kolkata Airport Witnesses Flood And Destruction as Fierce Storm Wreaks Havoc, Watch Video.

West Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banarjee said that it was ‘a bigger disaster than COVID-19’. Kolkata is one of the highest affected zones from the cyclone, 'Area after area has been ruined. I have experienced a war-like situation today,' Ms Banerjee was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India news agency.

‘My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by #CycloneAmphan in Odisha and West Bengal. May God protect everyone out there and hope things get better soon.’ Virat Kohli wrote on his Twitter. ‘Praying for everyone affected by Amphan Cyclone. Condolences to families of the victims who lost their lives.’ Wrote KL Rahul.

Virat Kohli

My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by #CycloneAmphan in Odisha and West Bengal. May God protect everyone out there and hope things get better soon. 🙏#PrayForWestBengal — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 21, 2020

KL Rahul

Praying for everyone affected by #AmphanSuperCyclone Condolences to families of the victims who lost their lives. 🙏 — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) May 21, 2020

Most of the areas in North 24 Parganas faced massive power cuts due to heavy rainfall. And according to reports from IMD, Cyclone Amphan is currently moving north-northeastwards and may cause heavy rains in Assam and Meghalaya today.