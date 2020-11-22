Virat Kohli’s men are Down Under for the series against Australia. The Indian team will play three ODI and an equal number of T20I games in the upcoming days. They will also play four Test matches and ahead of the gruelling season, the Indian team played an intra-squad practice match where Virat Kohli and KL Rahul scored half-centuries each and fired a warning for the Aussies. The team played a 40 over the match and Virat Kohli and KL Rahul led their respective teams. Skipper Kohli took charge of CK Nayudu XI side, whereas KL Rahul captained Ranjitsinhji XI. The weather played spoilsport during the match.IND vs AUS 2020-21: India without Virat Kohli will be like Australia without Steve Smith and David Warner, Says Geoff Lawson.

But the match continued after a short break and team Ranjitsinhji XI posted a total of 236 runs in 40 overs. In the end it was Virat Kohli's men who walked away with the last laugh as they chased the target in 35 overs itself. The official account of the Indian cricket team posted the pictures on their official social media account. Check out the pictures below:

Indian team pictures during practice games (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Winning pictures

Indian team pictures during practice game (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Talking about the team, Rohit Sharma has been ousted from the ODI and T20 team. He has however been included in the Test squad. India will play the longer format on December 17, 2020. Virat Kohli on the other hand will miss out on the last two games as he took paternity leave.

