Virat Kohli regained his lost touch against Australia in the second ODI but just missed on his 44th century in One-Day Internationals. Chasing a mountain of 390 runs in the do-or-die game in Sydney, the Indian skipper came out to bat at number three and looked like a man on a mission. He started off steadily with the likes of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood bowling tightly. Although he was playing safely, he found boundaries regularly to keep his side in the contest. Hazlewood eventually got the better of the talismanic batsman but not before he scored 89 runs off 87 balls. India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2020 Live Score Updates.

The 32-year-old must be under the pump ahead of the game as his form wasn’t staggering lately. With Australia posting 389/4 while batting first, his challenge became even more stringent. However, Kohli is known for his knack of delivering in crunch situations and he did it again. Fans were also enthralled seeing Kohli back in form as they hailed the Indian captain from head to toe. Have a look at how they reacted! Steve Smith Brings Up Second Consecutive Century During India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2020.

Outstanding Knock!!!

This is an appreciation tweet for @imVkohli what an outstanding knock. 👏 — Naaz⚡ (@stfunaaz) November 29, 2020

Well Played!!

Missed a hundred yet again . BTW well played @imVkohli . He scored his last century against WI in Aug 2019 (ODI) #AUSvsIND #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/P0ERXYt5VQ — Mr. Perfect 🩺 (@Boiesji) November 29, 2020

Fans Heartbroken!!

When others on 89 play for 100 and attacking lose balls but y u taking risk @imVkohli 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — 👑 (@King_VijayVirat) November 29, 2020

More Praises!!

Another One!!

Meanwhile, Australia won the toss in Sydney and elected to bat first. Australian openers continued their good form as they gave their side another stellar start. Both dashers scored half-centuries, aggregating 142 runs for the first wicket. The baton was passed onto Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne who brilliantly carry forwarded the momentum. The former scored a century as Australia posed yet another giant total.

Chasing the target, all the batsmen, namely Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal and Shreyas Iyer got starts but couldn’t play a significant knock. With Kohli gone now, India are well behind in the contest and are on the verge of losing another ODI series.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2020 04:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).