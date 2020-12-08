MS Dhoni might have retired from international cricket, but the World Cup winning Indian skipper is missed, not only by the fans but by also many members of the national squad including current captain Virat Kohli. The Ranchi cricketer hung up his boost on Independence Day this year but his fans are making sure his presence is felt during India’s ongoing tour of Australia. ‘Not Quick Like MS Dhoni!’ Matthew Wade Recalls Former India Skipper’s Lightning Hands After Missing Stumping in IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Match (Watch Video).

The recent matches between India and Australia became the first international bilateral series where fans were allowed inside the stadium during fir the first time post the coronavirus lockdown. During the 2nd T20I game at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Indian fans in the stand held a banner with the words ‘We Miss You Dhoni’ written on it, and much to their delight, Virat Kohli reacted by saying ‘Me Too’. 'Hardik Pandya Enjoys ‘Beautiful Sunny’ Morning With Virat Kohli & Others Ahead of India vs Australia 1st T20I 2020 (View Pic)'

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni had a special relationship on the field as the Ranchi cricketer played a great role in mentoring the former, who took over the captaincy of the national team. Kohli was appointed as India's Test captain as early as 2014 after Dhoni retired from the longest format and the Delhi batsman took over the reins in the limited-overs format in 2019.

MS Dhoni returned to cricketing action during IPL 2020 after not playing competitively since India’s exit from the 2019 World Cup, in between which he announced his retirement. And despite rumours of the 39-year-old, hanging his boots from domestic cricket as well, the Ranchi cricketer confirmed he is not going to retire.

Speaking of the game, India won the match comfortably to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20I series courtesy of a brilliant cameo from Hardik Pandya. The visitors will not look to claim a clean sweep over the hosts in their third and final match on December 8.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2020 10:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).