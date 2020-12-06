MS Dhoni may have retired from international wicket but his quick reflexes and lightning stumpings are still the talk of the town. Australia stand-in captain Matthew Wade rued no being Dhoni after missing a quick stumping during India vs Australia 2nd T20I match. Wade recalled Dhoni’s lightning hands behind the stumps and said he was ‘not Dhoni’ after failing to stump Shikhar Dhawan in the second T20I match which India won by six wickets to clinch the T20I series and also take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. India vs Australia Stat Highlights 2nd T20I 2020: Hardik Pandya Leads Men in Blue to 10th Consecutive T20I Victory.

The incident occurred in the ninth over of India’s chase when Wade failed to dislodge the bails quickly after Dhawan had lost his control and lifted his foot. Mitchell Swepson was the bowler. He bowled one short and wide outside the off-stump and Dhawan tried to cut but missed the ball. Wade collected the ball and cheekily waited for Dhawan to lift his foot. The southpaw did lose his control and lifted his foot for a millisecond and Wade immediately dislodged the bails. IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2020: Will Text AB de Villiers to See What He Thinks of My Scoop Shot, Says Virat Kohli.

But replays showed he wasn’t quick enough and Dhawan had already put his foot down by the time Wade had removed the bails. Interestingly, Dhoni had pulled out a similar dismissal during India vs Bangladesh quarter-final match at the 2016 T20 World Cup. He had famously dismissed Sabbir Rahman to bring back India in the match.

But Wade just wasn’t enough like Dhoni and rued the missed opportunity to get a wicket. “Not quick enough, I’m not Dhoni,” He was later heard saying on the stump mic before the next delivery. Dhawan responded and agreed with him. Take a look at the video.

Matthew Wade Recalls MS Dhoni's Lightning Stumpings

When cricketers become legends.. After the stumping act...Wade says “Not #Dhoni...not quick enough like #Dhoni” pic.twitter.com/p0LXB0joW9 — Priyanka Shukla (@PriyankaJShukla) December 6, 2020

Dhawan, meanwhile, played an important role in helping India chase down the huge total and win the match by six wickets which also helped them seal the T20I series. He first stitched a crucial 56-run opening partnership with KL Rahul (30) in just five overs to help India get off to a perfect start. Dhawan recorded his 11th T20I half-century and scored 52 off 36 deliveries to set the foundation for India’s chase.

Wade also led from the front in his Australia captaincy debut. He scored 58 from just 32 balls to give Australia a big start after they were asked to bat first. His innings was studded with 10 boundaries and a maximum. His knock and some cameos from Steve Smith (46) and Moses Henriques helped Australia post 194/5 but India chased it down with two deliveries to spare.

