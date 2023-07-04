The talk of senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and also KL Rahul’s future in T20Is has been raging on for quite some time. The three last played T20I cricket back at the World Cup in Australia last year, where India had to suffer a heartbreaking 10-wicket defeat in the semifinal against England. The IPL has provided Indian cricket with a lot of options going forward if an overhaul does take place in the T20I side, with the seniors making way for the young cricket stars. According to a report in InsideSport, a senior BCCI official stated that one of the roles of the chief selector would be to talk to the players about their future in the shortest format of the game. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Encounter To Be Held in Dambulla, Full Schedule To Be Released Soon: Report.

“One of the jobs of the chief selector is to speak to the players on their future plans. Rohit and Virat are not immune to that. Yes, we would have wanted to continue as long as they want. But all great players have a time to consider their plans. Playing three formats and IPL won’t be an easy job,” InsideSport quoted the official as saying. If the seniors are to make way for the newcomers, then Hardik Pandya has been tipped to lead the T20I team, replacing Rohit Sharma. The report states that the BCCI would work on a blueprint for the T20 World Cup next year, planning for the event after the ICC ODI World Cup takes place in India. Rohit Sharma Goes Back to Beardless Look! Twitterati React After the Team India Captain Was Spotted in His Clean Shaved Avatar Ahead of Series Against West Indies.

“Obviously, the focus shifts to T20s after the World Cup. Since 2007, we have not won the T20 WC and it is a priority and a matter of prestige now since IPL has been growing at a rapid pace. It does not look good if we don’t win the T20 WC with the kind of players coming through the IPL. The selection committee will make a blueprint on that soon after the 50-over World Cup,” he added. Several reports have stated that former T20 World Cup winner Ajit Agarkar is the frontrunner to be named new chief selector of the senior men's cricket team. A 20-member core team is likely to be formed for the senior T20 team which would prepare for the T20 World Cup next year.

India are yet to win an ICC trophy since 2013 when the team, then led by MS Dhoni, had clinched the Champions Trophy. The Men in Blue have come close on several occasions since then but have not gotten past the line, the latest of those ICC heartbreaks being the WTC final.

