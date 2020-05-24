Virat Kohli Shares Throwback Picture on Instagram, Kevin Pietersen Asks Him to Shave His Beard

Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen (Photo credit: Instagram/ Getty Images)

With the COVID-19 pandemic putting a pause on many major cricket activities, several prominent players are not able to showcase their on-field blitzes and subsequently they came more active on social media than usual. Recently, Indian captain Virat Kohli took to his official Instagram account and shared a random throwback picture. The Handsome hunk is looking dashing as always in the sun-kissed picture. The comment section of the post was also filled praises on Kohli’s amazing looks. However, when former England batsman Kevin Pietersen came across Kohli’s latest picture, he asked him to shave off his beard. Virat Kohli New Look: Indian Captain Shaves Off Beard and Starts #TrimAtHome Challenge on Social Media.

“Shave your beard off,” commented Pietersen on Kohli’s first picture. Well, it has been a while since the fans have seen the clean-shaven look of the top-ranked ODI batsman. In fact, on several previous occasions, the right-handed batsman has rejected the ‘break the beard’ challenge given to him. Recently, nevertheless, the RCB skipper came up with a new look in which he was seen sporting a French beard. However, it still doesn’t look like Pietersen’s ask will be acknowledged by the 31-year-old.

View Post:

Pietersen's Comment:

Meanwhile, good news for the cricket fans is that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to resume the practice session of the Indian cricket team after the restrictions of COVID-19 lockdown got eased. According to the plan, the team will restart practising at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. However, the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane are like to remain stranded in Mumbai as their city comes under the most affected region in India.