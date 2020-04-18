Virat Kohli New Look: Indian Captain Shaves Off Beard and Starts #TrimAtHome Challenge on Social Media (Watch Video)

Virat Kohli Reveals New Look (Photo Credits: Twitter/@ImVKohli)

With no sporting events possible due to the coronavirus pandemic, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has come with a new challenge for his fans. Kohli, who has been spending time with his wife Anushka Sharma and pet dog Charlie amidst the lockdown, has kept his fans entertained and busy through regular updates on his social media channels. Recently, the 31-year-old star batsman gave his fans a new challenge on social media and also revealed his new look. “Staying well-groomed is one of the things that keeps me in the zone. So I thought of giving myself this new look,” Kohli captioned a video as he revealed his new look to his fans on Twitter. From Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar to Smriti Mandhana, Indian Cricket Fraternity Join Mask Force to Fight Against Coronavirus (Watch Video).

In the video, Kohli can be seen trimming his beard until he has shaved it all off. Kohli also cleans his shaved cheeks using a razor but keeps his moustache and the hair on his chin. While we're all indoors, it's extremely important to do stuff that makes you feel good,” Kohli said. “I want all of you to take the #TrimAtHome challenge & post your new look,” Kohli further stated in the video. Anushka Sharma Yells 'Aye Kohli, Chauka Maar Na' To Give Virat Kohli The Field Experience And His Reaction Is Hilarious (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Reveals New Look

While we're all indoors, it's extremely important to do stuff that makes you feel good. Staying well groomed is one of the things that keeps me in the zone. So I thought of giving myself this new look.😊 I want all of you to take the #TrimAtHome challenge & post your new look!😎 pic.twitter.com/8fK4HHzVus — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 18, 2020

The video starts with Kohli telling his fans that “since everyone has been indoors at home for a while, he wants to give himself a new look and trim his beard.” In the video, Kohli then starts trimming his beard and completely shaves off his beard and reveals his new look to his fans. Kohli’s look with the bears on had become quite iconic in the buzz world with many fans imitating their favourite cricketer and growing beard.

The Indian skipper had also reportedly refused to cut off his beard even when his other teammates, including KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja, launched a shave beard campaign and completely shaved-off their beard keeping only the moustache. Recently, KL Rahul had also trolled the Indian captain for allegedly making insurance for his beard.