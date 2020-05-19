Virat Kohli, Sunil Chhetri Recall Battle Between Venkatesh Prasad and Aamir Sohail During India vs Pakistan Clash in 1996 World Cup

Venkatesh Prasad Vs Aamir Sohail (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The battle between Venkatesh Prasad and Aamir Sohail during the India vs Pakistan encounter in 1996 Cricket World Cup still remains one of the most iconic moments in the history of the game. In the 15th over of the second innings, Pakistani opener Aamir Sohail said few words to Venkatesh after smashing him for a boundary. However, the right-arm pacers shattered Sohail’s stumps in the very next ball and redeemed himself. The famous incident was recalled by Virat Kohli and Sunil Chettri in their recent live session on Instagram. In fact, the former went on to call that dismissal as ‘most satisfying clean bowled.’ Sunil Chhetri on Chat With Virat Kohli, Says 'Two Kids Talking About Growing Up in 90s.

"Where were you exactly when Aamir Sohail hit Venkatesh Prasad for a boundary?... trash talked... and then saw his stumps sent for a cartwheel right the next ball?" Indian football team captain Chhetri asked.

"I was at home. I celebrated in the same manner as I do today. For me, there is no clean bowled as satisfying as that in the history of the sport. It is one of the most iconic moments," Kohli replied.

"That day, not many people in India would forget, regardless if you were a cricket fan or not," Chhetri said further. "Those memories are golden memories," Kohli added.

Speaking about the game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the Men in Blue piled up 287/8 while batting first courtesy a brilliant 93 by opener Navjot Singh Sidhu and a blistering cameo of 45 runs by Ajay Jadeja.

In reply, Pakistan openers Aamir Sohail and Saeed Anwar got their side to a good start. After their departure, however, the middle-order couldn’t carry forward the momentum. As a result, Pakistan could only post 248/9 and lost the game by 39 runs.