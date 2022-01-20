Virat Kohli and Temba Bavuma had a fiery exchange with each other during the first ODI between India and South Africa that was held at the Boland Park. So the former Indian skipper threw the ball when there was a slight chance of a run-out. This surely didn't go down well with the South African batsman and he was heard complaining about the throw. According to Bavuma, it could have hurt him. The former Indian captain also didn't hold back he slammed the batsman. IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 Stat Highlights: Temba Bavuma & Rassie van der Dussen Lead Proteas to a 31-Run Win.

Talking about the game, KL Rahul was crowned as the skipper of the team and had a losing start. The Indian team lost the game by 31 runs. It was Russie van der Dussen (129) and Bavuma (110) who scored a century each. They scored 296 runs. None of the batsmen from the Indian team could go beyond the score of 79 runs which were slammed by Shikhar Dhawan. Kohli scored 51 runs. Now, let's have a look at the video of the incident below.

Watch Video:

Words exchange between Virat and Temba Bavuma pic.twitter.com/YpOCJFzIEC — Rajwardhan (@im_Rajwardhan) January 19, 2022

The second game of the three-match series will happen on January 21, 2022, at the same venue. Needless to say, the visitors will be looking to win the match and will be keen to make a comeback into the series. The Indian team has already lost the Test series 2-1. It would be interesting to see the changes that the Indian team will make for the upcoming game.

