Wasim Jaffer Reveals MS Dhoni Wanted to Earn Just 30 Lakh to Live Peacefully in Ranchi

Wasim Jaffer and MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: Twitter)

MS Dhoni has enjoyed a sensational run in all forms of cricket and his numbers speak volumes of his capabilities. Courtesy his stellar performances, the wicket-keeper has massive popularity across the globe. Dhoni is also one of the richest cricketers and according to reports, he has a net worth around INR 800 crore. However, the talismanic cricketer didn't dream of these achievements at the start of his career as according to his former teammate Wasim Jaffer, Dhoni wanted to earn mere 30 lakh to live a peaceful life in Ranchi. Nevertheless, destiny had different ideas as now, Dhoni's wealth is way more than his earlier goal. MS Dhoni All Set to Retire, Has Revealed his Mind to His Close Friends: Report.

Jaffer organised a Question/Answer session on Twitter and answered many queries of his fans. One of the netizens asked the former batsman about his favourite memory with Dhoni to which he replied:” In his 1st or 2nd year in the Indian team, I remember he said, he wants to make 30lakhs from playing cricket so he can live peacefully rest of his life in Ranchi.”Have a look.

View Tweet:

In his 1st or 2nd year in Indian team, I remember he said, he wants to make 30lakhs from playing cricket so he can live peacefully rest of his life in Ranchi 😅😃 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 28, 2020

Dhoni belonged to a middle-class family in Ranchi and his journey to becoming a legend is certainly a great inspiration for many cricketers. The dasher is a force to reckon with both in front and behind the stumps and his captaincy tactics have baffled many oppositions. In fact, Dhoni is the only captain to have lifted the T20 World Cup, 50-Over World Cup and Champions Trophy in the history of the game.

In 2017, Dhoni stepped down as a captain but continued to serve as a player. However, he took a long sabbatical from cricket post India's heart-breaking loss in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup. He was expected to get back in action during the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he leads Chennai Super Kings (CSK).