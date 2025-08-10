The 17th match of the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 tournament will be held between the West Delhi Lions and East Delhi Riders on Sunday, August 10. The West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders blockbuster clash will be hosted at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders DPL 2025 clash on Sunday evening will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans seeking Dream11 tips and suggestions for the West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders Delhi Premier League 2025 match can read below. DPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: East Delhi Riders Stay at Second Place After Their Match Against South Delhi Superstarz Abandoned Due to Wet Field.

West Delhi Lions began their campaign with a solid seven-wicket victory over the East Delhi Riders. West Delhi Riders secured two more wins against the South Delhi Superstarz and Purani Dilli 6. A victory over the East Delhi Riders will help them to break into the top two of the Delhi Premier League 2025 standings.

East Delhi Riders, on the other hand, are having a brilliant run in the second edition of the DPL. They have secured three wins, one loss and one no-result game. East Delhi Riders are ranked second in the DPL 2025 standings. The franchise will look to carry the same momentum in their upcoming league stage match in DPL 2025. Delhi Premier League 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About DPL Season Two.

WDL vs EDR DPL 2025 11th T20 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Anuj Rawat (EDR), Krish Yadav (WDL)

Batters: Ankit Kumar (WDL), Ayush Doseja (WDL), Rohan Rathi (EDR)

All-Rounders: Nitish Rana (WDL), Mayank Rawat (EDR), Arpit Rana (EDR)

Bowlers: Navdeep Saini (EDR), Hrithik Shokeen (WDL), Rounak Waghela (EDR)

WDL vs EDR DPL 2025 11th T20 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Rounak Waghela (C), Ayush Doseja (VC)

Who Will Win Today's Delhi Premier League Match Between West Delhi Lions and East Delhi Riders?

East Delhi Riders' last outing against the South Delhi Superstarz was abandoned due to a wet outfield. Before that, the East Delhi side secured two consecutive victories. West Delhi Riders, on the other hand, are coming into this contest after suffering a defeat against the Purani Dilli 6. It is expected that the East Delhi Riders will win the match against the West Delhi Riders, as they have winning momentum with them.

